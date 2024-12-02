bet365 renews contract with GiG's compliance tool GiG Comply

GiG Comply is supporting bet365 to meet advertising criteria in regulated markets and multiple jurisdictions including the UK, US, and European markets. This means bet365 can further protect its brand online in a constantly changing environment, helping them stay compliant and responsible.

Gaming Innovation Group is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all’. The group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK.