BET Entertainment Technologies selects Accuity for compliance controls

BET Entertainment Technologies worked with its partner SSP, a Portugal-based company specializing in AML and fraud detection, to select and implement the Accuity solution from the Fircosoft portfolio.

The Fircosoft solution is pre-packaged and pre-configured to screen BET Entertainment Technologies’ customers against sanctions and PEP lists to ensure BET is protected against regulatory and reputational risks.

The solution allows BET Entertainment Technologies to cover the due diligence lifecycle, from real-time checks during the on-boarding process, to batch-screening of existing customers, to ensure BET knows whether its counterparties are implicated in fraud or money laundering activities.