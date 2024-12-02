B.EST Solutions joins EEMA for cross-border mobile identity services

EEMA welcomed the opportunity to expand its network to the Republic of Azerbaijan and take advantage of B.EST Solutions’ expertise in mobile identity.

B.EST Solutions seeks to create a network of mobile identity service providers all over the world, by setting common definitions and standards. The company also aims to experienced professionals to its Mobile ID Working Group.

Jana Krimpe, founder of B.EST Solutions and Head of the Azerbaijani Mobile ID Center said that governments need to acknowledge the importance of digital identity solutions in response to the challenges of efficiency and modernisation as well as the longer-term challenges faced by states as part of the digital transformation of civil society.

B.EST Solutions is an IT-services company and solutions provider active in the field of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) in Azerbaijan.