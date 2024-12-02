Bell ID to support Android Pay integration

Bell ID customers can utilize its Token Service Provider (TSP) software to enable and secure near field communication (NFC) payments functionality on Android phones.

Android Pay is a mobile payment solution that offers people security when paying for things with their Android devices. Bell ID’s TSP technology will secure Android Pay transactions via tokenization.

Bell ID offers one software platform for issuing banks, processors and payment schemes to support mobile NFC payments. EMV card credentials can be loaded and managed on a mobile device or in the cloud, using host card emulation (HCE).