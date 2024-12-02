Belgians to increasingly use their smartphones to sign documents

itsme® Sign is a qualified electronic signature and therefore has the same legal value as a handwritten signature. The signature is securely completed, saved, and digitally stored in minutes. No prior knowledge is required to sign electronically, either: the feature is automatically available to each of the 2.8 million users of the itsme® app.

Digital signing with itsme® is recognised in every European member state. Over 95,000 Belgians have already used itsme® to sign their documents.

The number of signatures made using itsme® Sign increased fivefold (x 4.8) in the short time span between February and April 2020. In the meantime, the e-signature trend seems to have become a permanent fixture because 2021 has also started off well for itsme® Sign. The service was recording over 25,000 signatures per month in 2021.

itsme® is now integrated in various platforms for document management and digital signatures: Adobe Sign, Connective, Cosi, Dioss, Doccle, e-signature .eu, Evidos, Luxtrust, Quill, Signhere, Signhost, and Signicat. Three new platforms will be added in 2021: KeySign, DocuSign, and OneSpan Sign.

As of April 2021, itsme® Sign will also be available to citizens who sign private documents and powers of attorney at their notaries’ offices.