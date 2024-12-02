Belgian identity app itsme gets EUR 24.7 mln to finance growth plans

The government investment fund is investing EUR 14.5 million in the Belgian identity app, taking a participation of 20%. Six other shareholders, all market leaders in banking and telecommunications, are also injecting extra funds, taking the total increase in capital to EUR 24.7 million.

itsme is a consortium of seven private companies: Belfius Bank, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING Belgium, KBC Bank, Orange Belgium, Proximus and Telenet. They will now be joined by FPIM/SFPI, the Federal Holding and Investment Company.

Since itsme was officially accredited by the government at the beginning of 2018, Belgians have been using it increasingly. In the meantime, the app has grown to 3.5 million users, with an average of 3,500 new ones signing up each day, according to the official press release. This can also be seen from the latest collaboration with the Belgian government, the CovidSafe.be app. Using this ‘corona passport’, Belgians can show that they have been vaccinated, or have had a negative PCR test, or have built up immunity.