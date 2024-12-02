Belgian Finance Authorities issue warning over suspected crypto sites

The financial authority added 9 domains, including bitcoinmarketscap.com, bitcointraderspro.com, coinsmex.com, crypto-sfs.com, etc-markets.co, fisherih.com, ltc-markets.com, stsroyal.com and tdscapitalgroup.com to the list of crypto trading platforms with ‘signs of fraud’. This announcement brings the list to 131 domains.

The anatomy of such frauds continues to be the same, with scammers promising riches in easy steps, regardless of prior knowledge of cryptocurrencies. But, eventually, the victims find themselves unable to recover their money, the FSMA noted.

Currently, the domains have not been shut down or blacklisted by the regulator, according to CoinDesk.