Belfius Bank deploys RiskShield to fight banking fraud

Belfius Bank has integrated INFORM’s fraud prevention software RiskShield to upgrade the fraud prevention and risk management technology for its banking division. The solution detects and manages suspicious activity based on known patterns in an account or with transaction activity within an institution.

INFORM develops and markets software systems to optimize business processes. More than 1000 companies worldwide benefit from optimization software systems by INFORM in industries such as transport logistics, airport resource management, production planning, payment & card fraud management and insurance claim optimization.

