Behavioural biometrics company BehavioSec receives USD 17.5 million investment

Proceeds of the investment will be used to expand global operations and relocate corporate headquarters to the United States. Cisco Investments and ABN AMRO also joined the round alongside existing investors Octopus Ventures and Conor Venture Partners.

The biometrics company creates digital fingerprints of specific users by combining unique attributes such as keystroke cadence or finger pressure to create a clear picture of a user’s identity while working seamlessly across mobile devices as well as traditional computers or web browsers. The company answers the primary question for identity and access management – ‘Are you who you say you are’?

BehavioSec plans to launch new solutions for market introduction in early 2018. According to Planet biometrics, these solutions include enterprise authentication solutions, integrated decision intelligence for partner offerings with Gemalto, Vasco, Crossmatch, Nuance and others.