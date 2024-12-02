BeCyberSure joins EEMA to share expertise on cybersecurity

BeCyberSure covers the full spectrum of the information security threat, including physical, cyber, governance, education, training and business continuity issues such as crisis management and disaster recovery. It helps clients to identify, block, eject and mitigate the effects of a breach and get back to doing business as quickly as possible.

Carolyn Harrison, Marketing Director at BeCyberSure, said 80% of hacks in larger companies start in the supply chain. By getting involved with an independent think tank such as EEMA, the company can drive home the message that strong security is the responsibility of everybody.

Another initiative announced by EEMA last month was the European Trust Foundation. The foundation is an independent collaboration between ten industry associations that will work with governments, corporates, trade-associations, SMEs and others both within and outside the EU.