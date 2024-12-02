BCRemit partners HooYu to boost ID verification

BCRemit seeks to boost customer onboarding and fulfil KYC and AML compliance checks without inconveniencing the end user.

The HooYu service is integrated into financial services companies’ online application processes. The company cross-references and analyses data from one’s digital footprint to confirm their real-world identity.

HooYu also extracts and verifies data from ID documents at the same time as authenticating the ID document and conducting a biometric facial check comparing a selfie of the customer with the facial image on their ID document.

