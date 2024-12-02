BBVA selects Nok Nok Labs for biometric authentication on its mobile banking services

Nok Nok Labs is one of the driving forces behind the new FIDO (Fast Identity Online) standard aimed at strengthening the security of biometric systems on mobile devices. Through this partnership, the authentication solutions company will provide BBVA with a series of technological functionalities.

The new Fast Identity Online (FIDO) standard reinforces the security of online identity authentication systems on mobile devices and web applications. Its goal is to replace the exclusive use of passwords with more secure biometric authentication mechanisms that are protected by encryption systems.

Nok Nok provides BBVA with an interoperable solution that has the support necessary to adapt to industry standards and global regulations, such as for the European Market, Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2). Thanks to the partnership with Nok Nok, BBVA will be able to continue offering its customers innovative and agile mobile banking solutions that offer a perfect balance between user experience and security.