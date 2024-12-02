BBVA Mexico launches new line of biometric payment cards

The Visa cards will be equipped with a fingerprint sensor, and will support contactless transactions. To confirm a transaction, the cardholder has to scan their fingerprint during the contactless payment process.

Furthermore, the card does not display the printed number that typically appears on a physical payment card. This approach is aimed at further safeguarding cardholder data.

According to mobileidworld.com, in addition to highlighting the growing trend toward biometric payment cards, BBVA’s Aqua cards also reflect a rising interest in sustainability, as the cards are made from recycled plastic materials.