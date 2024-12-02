BBB reports fraudulent transactions made through fake Cash App customer support

According to wxyz.com, the consumers stated that they searched online to find the customer service department phone number for Cash App. Afterwards, a fake ‘representative’ on the other end of the line requested the consumer’s login information to be able to ‘further assess the problem’, claiming to be transferring funds to a dummy account and back again to see why consumers were having trouble accessing funds. However, the scammers were transferring the consumer’s money into their own accounts with no intention of returning the funds.

Currently, Cash App does not offer customer service via telephone, only via email or through the app, therefore if a consumer calls the number provided by the company (1-855-351-2274), they will hear a recording that tells consumers to seek service via email or their app.

The company has been made aware of this issue after a Michigan-based user reported calling a number he found by Google while searching ‘Cash App Customer Service’. Accordingly, the consumer was convinced by the representative to send USD 335.00 to a random account.

Another consumer reported that after calling the number he found on Google, the representative convinced him to download an additional app that allowed the representative to access his phone screen. Once the consumer initiated the operation, he watched as the scammer changed all of his account information and sent his money to another account.

Furthermore, BBB recommends consumers to use proper security measures, as peer-to-peer payment apps could sustain significant losses of time, money, and in some cases, even treasure.