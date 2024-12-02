BBA to launch financial crime alert system in 2015

Developed with technology partner BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, FCAS is designed to allow the banking sector to react to major incidents and allow financial crime professionals within the industry to spot emerging problems and criminal trends.

The system will work by using intelligence pooled from 12 partner agencies and government bodies, including the National Crime Agency. The new portal will share this information with the teams that banks have in place to tackle fraud, financial crime and other violations.

The British Bankers’ Association (BBA) is a trade association for the UK banking and financial services sector. It represents over 250 members, which are financial service providers registered in the UK. These member banks collectively provide a wide range of banking and financial services. The association lobbies for its members and provides legislative and regulatory system for banking in the UK.