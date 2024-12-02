Basisbank partners FICO to manage credit risks

With FICO Blaze Advisor decision rules management system, Basisbank risk analysts will be able to make changes to credit strategies for unsecured consumer loans and point-of-sale financing in order to increase profitability and reduce the risk of loans going unpaid. Basisbank receives more than 75% of its credit applications from mobile devices.

FICO Blaze Advisor decision rules management system gives businesses control over high-volume operational decisions. Blaze Advisor provides companies with a scalable solution that delivers unprecedented agility and actionability for smarter business decisions. FICO Blaze Advisor is part of the FICO Decision Management Suite for building and deploying decision management applications.