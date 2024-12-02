Barclays received fine for anti-money-laundering failings

The Financial Conduct Authority fined Barclays GBP 72 million for failing to minimize risk around a product it structured for clients between in 2011 and 2012.

The UKs Serious Fraud Office launched an investigation in 2012 into whether the bank breached disclosure obligations when raising billions of pounds from investors that included Qatar Holdings in 2008.

In its notice the FCA said the transaction involved investments in notes backed by underlying warrants and third-party bonds.