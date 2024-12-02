Barclays bans free Kaspersky anti-virus product

The bank emailed 290,000 online banking customers to say the move was a “precautionary decision”, after receiving an official warning about Russian security software. UK cyber-security chiefs are warning government departments not to use software from Russian companies for systems relating to national security.

Furthermore, the National Cyber Security Centre - the UK’ s authority on cyber security and part of GCHQ - is writing to all government departments telling them Russian security software could be exploited by the Kremlin.

The NCSC’s technical director, said for Reuters that there was no evidence the guidance to government departments should apply to the wider public. However, a spokesman for Barclays said: “Even though this new guidance isnt directed at members of the public, we have taken the decision to withdraw the offer of Kaspersky software from our customer website.”