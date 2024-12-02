Barclays and PayPal to support the GOV.UK Verify platform

GB Group, Morpho and Royal Mail have also been awarded a place on the governments second identity assurance framework, along with the Post Office, Experian, Digidentity and Verizon, which were appointed under a previous contract.

In announcing the new agreement, the government did not mention Mydex, which was also contracted to provide identity assurance for GOV.UK Verify under the first framework.

Still in public beta, three of the five providers contracted to support GOV.UK Verify under the first framework, Experian, Digidentity and the Post Office, are presently accredited to provide ID assurance to public users.

The government launched the tender to appoint a second framework of up to ten providers to carry out identity assurance for GOV.UK Verify in 2014, in order to try and expand the range of data sets used to support the platform.