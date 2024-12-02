Banorte partners CA Technologies to fight fraud

The Mexican-controlled bank is implementing CA Risk Analytics to heighten its precision in distinguishing fraudulent transactions from legitimate ones.

Already utilizing the 3D Secure protocol and CA Transaction Manager, Banorte is now putting into action CA Risk Analytics. The SaaS-based solutions protocol assesses the risk of online, card-not-present transactions through the application of advanced, statistical predictive models.

What helps CA Risk Analytics pinpoint fraudulent actions that are occurring amidst legitimate ones are its neural network models, which capture data about individual user actions.