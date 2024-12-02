Banks would rather handle fraud than prevent it

According to a survey conducted by Kaspersky Lab and B2B International, 48% of financial organisations said they protect their clients from online fraud, aiming at mitigating the consequences rather than preventing incidents entirely.

Findings reveal that 29% of companies believe it is a more effective way to address cases of fraud, rather than attempt to prevent them. According to the responses, whenever a cyber-fraud incident involving a client’s account occurs, only 41% of organisations take measures to prevent it from re-occurring in the future.

According to Engineer IT, the survey showed that 36% of companies conduct an analysis of the vulnerability exploited in the attack, and 38% compensate the losses. The most popular policy among companies is to try to find out who was behind the attack: two-thirds (66%) of financial organisations are guilty of this practice.