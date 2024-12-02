Through this collaboration, Bankjoy is set to offer real-time fraud prevention tech designed to help FIs combat fraud and keep account holders secure throughout the digital banking experience. Fraud.net enables banks and credit unions that leverage Bankjoy’s end-to-end digital banking platform to detect and prevent fraud in real-time with behavioural analytics, consortium data, and customisable alerts and actions, among others. Together, these solutions help banks and credit unions proactively stop fraud, decrease risks, and address account holders’ expectations for a modern digital banking experience.





Real-time fraud prevention for FIs and what the Bankjoy – Fraud.net partnership entails

Per the information detailed in the press release, Bankjoy’s real-time fraud prevention tech features advanced authentication and fraud detection measures that flag brute-force login attempts and sign-ins from unknown devices, locations, and IP addresses. Bankjoy’s digital banking platform and its integrated fraud prevention tech enable FIs to provide their account holders with a frictionless online and mobile banking experience while simultaneously protecting the institutions from the financial and reputational risk of fraud. Several Bankjoy existing clients have already signed up to use the new real-time fraud prevention technology.











When commenting on the launch context, Fraud.net officials advised that as per a McKinsey & Company analysis, operating income for FIs has decreased by over 10% since 2009. In contrast, regulatory fines have seen an approximately 45x increase. This showcases that having strong security and compliance in place has increased importance, and the partnership with Bankjoy is believed to bring forth value for the financial services industry, as together, they can empower banks and credit unions alike to offer an advanced digital experience while mitigating fraud and lost revenue risk.





More to this point, Bankjoy officials said that digital fraud is on the rise, with digital fraud attempts in the US having increased 122% in 2022, as per TransUnion data . This trend is expected to continue as increasingly more consumers leverage digital channels of the like of a mobile banking app. As real-time fraud prevention is considered crucial in the current fast-paced, digital-first world, the company is not only helping its clients elevate the digital experience for their account holders but also bettering its fraud prevention measures to keep both the institution and their customers secure.

Fraud.net offering and strategy

Fraud.net operates a unified risk management and revenue enhancement ecosystem for financial services and digital commerce companies worldwide. The cloud-borne platform helps organisations prevent fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes and automates both customer onboarding and compliance workflows. Furthermore, it leverages a no-code/low-code architecture, provides natively integrated data and tools from over 50 third-party specialists, and uses custom AI models to enable companies to make increasingly safe, smart, and profitable decisions.