Banking malware spreading via a coronavirus-themed phishing campaign

Zeus Sphinx is a malware strain that was initially spotted in August 2015, according to Bleeping Computer. Back then its operators used it to attack several British financial targets, and banks from all over the globe, from Australia and Brazil to North America.

This malware is attempting to harvest financial data via web injections that make use of social engineering to convince infected users to hand out auth codes and credentials.

The ongoing Zeus Sphinx campaign uses phishing emails that come with malicious documents designed to look like documents with information on government relief payments. Sphinx’ s operators are still focusing their efforts on targets using major banks from the US, Canada, and Australia.

To avoid getting scammed, infected with malware, or have your information stolen, FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) recommends not clicking on links or opening attachments sent by people you don't know, as well as to make sure that the sites you visit are legitimate by typing their address in the browser instead of clicking hyperlinks embedded in emails.