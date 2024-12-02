Banking Circle gets ISO certification for information security







Underlining the sustained commitment it places on information security, Banking Circle’s new certification gives its clients continued confidence that it puts legal, regulatory, and contractual obligations at the centre of its operations.

Company executives stated that as a globally recognised standard for information security management systems it was important that Banking Circle achieved this certification. They already provide robust security of their clients’ information.

Banking Circle has consistently invested in its information security processes since launch and this latest certification demonstrates its understanding of the regulatory pressures its payment services, fintech and banking clients face.





Previous news from Banking Circle

What does Banking Circle do?

As a fully licenced bank, free of legacy systems, Banking Circle enables payments companies and banks of any scale to seize opportunities in the new economy - quickly, at low cost.

Banking Circle is a modern correspondent bank committed to building a local clearing network for all major currencies, to deliver fast, low-cost payments with no hidden fees for the beneficiary. It provides a suite of unique banking solutions, including multi-currency banking accounts and Virtual IBANs, bank connections for local clearing and cross-border payments, all underpinned by market leading compliance and security.