BankID Norway joins Select ID





Following this announcement, by enabling protected and trusted verification across sectors and borders, the Reusable Digital ID suite of solutions will reduce friction and costs, as well as combat fraud and unlock new opportunities for digital inclusion and development.

In addition, the emergence of reusable identities also marks a transformative shift in the manner in which customers and businesses interact, delivering improved security, efficiency, and control over personal data. Both firms will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the BankID Norway’s integration in Select ID

BankID represents a Norway digital ID institution that provides online banking, public services, private solutions, and more, across several industries. Select ID is a new inclusive Reusable Digital ID network that allows consumers to choose a preferred UK government-certified Reusable ID provider whilst providing convenience for companies to access a large range of digital identity products.

According to the official press release, this collaboration is set to give the companies the possibility to contribute to the UK’s progress in this landscape, gain first-hand insights into the evolving landscape, and share their experience and expertise. At the same time, the deal will contribute to the overall commitment to learning from multiple digital identity services, accelerating developments, implementations, and orchestration efforts to improve user-centric and protected identity solutions.

In addition, BankID’s participation in Select ID represents an important step in its growth journey, allowing the company to contribute to an overall improved future where digital identity is more accessible and efficient while digital transformation and economic development are key priorities for businesses and institutions.