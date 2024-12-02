BankID integrates OneSpan's technology





BankID is a personal electronic ID in a mobile app backed by both Norway’s government and all Norwegian banks, used to secure citizen identities and complete transactions online. Norwegian adults use the BankID app to access banking apps and to view and sign transactions, including taxes and legally binding documents, for public digital services and enterprises in a wide range of sectors.

BankID integrated with OneSpan’s Mobile Security Suite along with Application Shielding and Cloud Authentication to authenticate users, protect the app against mobile threats and fraudulent activity, and improve the experience for the country’s citizens.