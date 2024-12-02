BankID implements Gemaltos Valimo Mobile ID in Norway

The Valimo Mobile ID solution is a mobile identity authentication and mobile digital signature software. The addition of Mobile ID to the existing BankID online services infrastructure delivers new standards of convenience for Norwegian citizens when using mobile phones and mobile devices to access banking or to digitally sign transactions.

BankID is the central body for eID established by the Norwegian banking industry. The mobile BankID service works across all networks and phone types and has already been adopted by over 270 service providers in Norway, including major banks and numerous other commercial organizations.

Gemalto providers digital security services and in 2013 has registered annual revenues of EUR 2.4 billion.

