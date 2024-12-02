Bank Sohar introduces 3D Secure feature for debit cardholders

This service allows customers to use their excel debit cards for online transactions, which are verified by Visa, in the same way as they currently do, while making purchases on their excel credit cards from Bank Sohar.

In order to activate the new feature for first-time transactions, customers need to sign up and create a log-in and password for all future transactions. Subsequent online purchases will then request this username and password, thus adding a new wall of security when the debit card is used to make online purchases.

For added security, the excel debit card from Bank Sohar is also equipped with chip-and-pin technology.