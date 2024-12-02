Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi selects VASCO for authentication solutions

The solutions will protect retail banking customers accessing the banks online banking services.

DIGIPASS for Mobile for smartphones will be deployed as a one-time password (OTP) service to secure the banks Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Direct retail banking service. VASCOs VACMAN Controller, a large-scale authentication platform, will provide the verification engine for high volume authentication requests.

Japan has seen an increase in criminals attempting to steal banking customers user IDs and passwords through phishing attacks and spoofing tactics.

Vasco is a supplier of strong authentication, digital signature, and identity management solutions specializing in securing web and mobile applications and online transactions. Vasco serves a customer base of almost 10,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, and approximately 1,700 global financial institutions.