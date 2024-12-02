Bank of South Pacific selects ACI Worldwide for fraud protection

The Papua New Guinea-based financial institution has selected the company to power its fraud protection. BSP is using ACI Proactive Risk Manager for the monitoring of its debit cards and merchants. Proactive Risk Manager provides an added level of protection to BSP’s debit cardholders and merchant customers, alerting the bank’s fraud analysts to any potentially fraudulent transactions.

Part of the UP Payments Risk Management solution, Proactive Risk Manager is compatible for use with Postilion across its multiple applications: as an issuer’s authorization system, stand-in authorization, merchant acquiring, and transaction routing or terminal driver.

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion each day in payments and securities transactions for more than 250 global retailers, and 21 of the world’s 25 largest banks.