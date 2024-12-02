Bank of Qatar selects TSYS security payments solutions

ibq has selected PRIME to manage all of its Visa and MasterCard credit and debit card issuing and ATM acquiring business as part of a single-platform solution. ibq will use PRIME’s integrated capability for authorisation and switching, fraud monitoring and risk management, disputes and chargeback handling, and ATM management.

ibq will further leverage PRIME’s integration layer to enable the interoperability with the bank’s existing systems, protecting their investment, and the security of the core PRIME platform.

Total System Services (commonly referred to as TSYS) is a credit card processor, merchant acquirer and bank credit card issue, providing payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions.