Bank of Montreal to trial biometric app

The bank’s corporate credit cards will use the MasterCard Identity Check mobile app, which can use a smartphone’s fingerprint reader or camera. The security system, which can be used to verify online purchases, will be fully available by the summer and a similar option for personal consumer cards will follow.

Steve Pedersen, vice president and head of North American corporate card products for BMO, told NBC that the biometric technology will increase security but will also increase customer convenience, making the security protocol and the navigation through it easier and faster.