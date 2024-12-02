Bank of Khyber partners with BPC

Under the partnership, all Mastercard debit cards of Bank of Khyber will be equipped with 3D Secure authentication, all of which conform to the latest industry standards. This technology is intended to ensure higher security for online transactions, safeguarding customers against unauthorised access and fraud.





According to the official press release, BPC will help facilitate these services through its international processing centre, leveraging its expertise to enable numerous banks with similar functionalities.





Bank of Khyber is set to launch secure transactions through the introduction of Mastercard debit cards with 3D Secure technology in 2024. The 3D Secure ACS is an authentication protocol that protects online transactions by verifying the identity of cardholders during the payment process. This partnership seeks to provide the bank's cardholders with an additional layer of security when making online transactions, ensuring that only authorised cardholders can complete online purchases.





About BPC

BPC is a financial technology solutions provider that aims to shape the world of transactions with quick, safe, and easy payment processing. With a focus on technology development and customer service, BPC helps financial institutions and businesses to deliver innovative solutions that fit with today’s consumer lifestyle when banking, shopping, or moving in both urban and rural areas. With 350 customers across 100 countries, BPC collaborates with all ecosystem players to deliver services for the digital world. Its core product SmartVista suite comprises banking, commerce, and mobility solutions including digital banking, ATM and switching, payments processing, card, and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport, and smart cities solutions.





Recent BPC partnerships



In July 2023, Diners Club Peru partnered with BPC to expand its acquiring network and augment fraud detection technology. The first phase of the partnership was aimed at improving Diners Club Peru's current business line, which involves processing transactions for acquiring networks. BPC would work with Diners Club Peru to improve the process of uploading and onboarding merchants sent by the networks, enhancing efficiency, and user-friendliness. Implementing the SmartVista Fraud system was the next step, strengthening the company's fraud detection technology and enabling Diners Club Peru to become an acquiring network.



