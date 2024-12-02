Bank of India taps Uniken's REL-ID technology to secure online banking channels





The REL-ID secure platform offers protection, detection, and correction technologies in the mobile app security/shielding space. As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notified users with guidelines on security and risk mitigation measures for digital payments, Uniken’s REL-ID aims to ensure RBI and other statutory guidelines around protecting digital banking assets with security solutions.

Uniken's product REL-ID is a security platform that secures connections between customers and businesses by focusing on eliminating possibilities of data breach and fraud.