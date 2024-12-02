Bank of Cyprus selects Gemalto to bring biometric services to its customers

Using fingerprint recognition, the card is compatible with existing payment terminals already installed in Cyprus. When customers place their fingerprint on the sensor, a comparison is performed between the scanned fingerprint and the reference biometric data securely stored in the card.

Bank of Cyprus customers will complete the enrolment process at the banks branches, using Gemaltos tablet designed for the solution. The biometric personalization and card activation process is designed to avoid transmission of biometric data over the air to ensure that users data privacy is protected. The fingerprint template captured during the enrolment process is stored only on the card.