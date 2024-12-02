Bank of Cyprus integrates VASCO solution for apps to comply with PSD2

DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit with a library of APIs, natively integrates application security, biometric authentication, risk analysis and more into mobile applications. In combination with Virtual DIGIPASS, which generates a transaction specific one-time password via SMS, the two solutions help banks meet the Directive’s requirements for customer authentication and transaction signatures that include transaction data.

This solution enables the bank to meet the authentication requirements issued by the European Banking Authority (EBA) in the upcoming Payment Services Directive (PSD2) regulation. Furthermore, using DIGIPASS for Apps, the bank has integrated push notifications, TouchID and CRONTO QR codes.

VASCO is a global provider of digital solutions including identity, security and business productivity, with more than 10,000 customers in 100 countries in financial, enterprise, government, health care and other segments.