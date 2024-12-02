Bank of America to boost security for online banking with biometrics

The new solution combines Intel Online Connect and Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX) technology, available on 7th and 8th Generation Intel CoreTM processors, with Bank of Americas authentication ecosystem.

Intel Online Connect technology requires biometric data and is stored only on the user’s device and not on a public server or cloud, providing an additional level of protection for our customers. In addition, Bank of America customers with an iPhone X will have the ability to use Face ID for secure authentication into Bank of America’s mobile app. Bank of America has also been testing the iris scanner with Samsung Pass for potential future use in the bank’s mobile banking apps.

Bank of America plans to incorporate the security feature into its online banking authentication process in 2018.