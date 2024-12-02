Bank of America introduces fingerprint and Touch ID sign-in

The new updates include the introduction of fingerprint and Touch ID sign-in, in addition to the launch of an Apple Watch mobile banking app, streamlined “Accounts Overview” page and new Security Center for more than 31 million active digital banking customers.

The new fingerprint and Touch ID sign-in capabilities provide eligible Android, iPhone and iPad customers with a way to log into the mobile banking app using their fingerprint. This feature allows access to the most common functionality of the app without the additional need for a passcode. As part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to staying ahead of advancements in mobile device authentication, the technology supporting fingerprint sign-in was built according to FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) standards.

The mobile banking app is also now compatible with Apple Watch, allowing users to view account balances and recent transactions for their linked checking, savings, credit card and investment accounts, as well as receive real-time alerts and notifications on their wrist.

