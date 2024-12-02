Bank Nizwa partners with Network International

Under the agreement, Network International will implement enterprise fraud prevention solutions at Bank Nizwa, aiming to improve the bank's ability to detect and mitigate fraudulent activities in its digital banking operations.

Improving compliance and security

The collaboration is expected to improve Bank Nizwa’s security measures while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. By integrating advanced fraud prevention tools, the bank aims to provide a more secure digital banking experience for its customers.

Network International views the partnership as part of its wider expansion strategy in Oman and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Representatives from Network International stated that the agreement aligns with the increasing digitisation of financial services, where security and efficiency are becoming central to banking operations.

Bank Nizwa aims to leverage Network International’s expertise in digital commerce and fraud prevention to strengthen its service offerings. The bank’s chief compliance officer, noted that as consumer preferences shift toward more secure and accessible banking solutions, this partnership will help advance the bank’s digital transformation while aligning with Oman’s broader economic and technological objectives.





Other developments from Network International

In January 2025, Network International signed a MoU with GIM-UEMOA to accelerate financial inclusion for customers and partners in the region of West Africa.

Following this announcement, the collaboration was expected to drive development and optimise financial inclusion for clients and companies across the eight member countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU).

In addition, the partnership also helped deliver improved digital payment solutions under the GIM-Pay framework, leveraging the two organisations’ collective strengths. This process was set to benefit the population of the UEMOA region by providing secure, efficient, and accessible payment systems that meet the growing demands of businesses and users alike.