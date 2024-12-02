Bank Muscat and Visa add security to debit cards

The ‘Verified by Visa’ (VBV) feature for debit cards provides security for the bank’s debit cards when shopping online. VBV provides an additional layer of security for online transactions by minimizing the possibility of fraud for those transactions.

During registration of VBV customers will be requested to create a password. When engaging in online transactions at participating merchants, customers will be required to provide their password to complete the transaction.

Bank Muscat is a financial services provider in the Sultanate of Oman with a strong presence in corporate banking, retail banking, investment banking, treasury, private banking and asset management.

In recent news, Visa has joined forces with retailers and the National Football League to allow customers to pay via Visa Checkout.