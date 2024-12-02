Bank-founded KYC service Invidem gets its first non-owner client in the Nordics

Invidem’s KYC service is accessible to all Nordic businesses requiring generic and compliant KYC information. Indecap Fonder will be the company’s seventh – and first non-owner – client.

Indecap Fonder is a Swedish fund management company owned primarily by most of the Swedish savings banks. Indecap Fonder manage around 33 billion SEK in 9 different funds.

Invidem was founded in 2019 by six banks in the Nordics – Danske Bank, DNB, Handelsbanken, Nordea, SEB and Swedbank – as a joint venture. Invidem collects, validates and verifies generic KYC information for corporate customers and provides this information to entities under AML regulations. The service, launched in September 2021, uses a Nordic standard for the gathering and quality assurance of the information.