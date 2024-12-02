Bank details of UK users for sale on the internet

Credit and debit card information stolen from more than one million people worldwide is being offered on an illegal website and not the dark web, where similar offers are usually found.

Bestvalid.cc appears to have been operating since June 2015 without any action taken against it by authorities around the globe.

Internet fraud is believed to cost the British economy as much as GBP 27billion each year and has prompted fears the stolen cash could be used to fund terrorism and crime.

The website sells card details in special packages alongside other sensitive information including common answers to security questions such as a mother’s maiden name.

A National Crime Agency spokesman said it was working hard to find and stop such websites selling stolen card details, but would not comment on individual sites. Fraud and cybercrime is committed in the UK every four seconds according to the Office of National Statistics.