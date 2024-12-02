Bank Australia chooses Nuance for voice biometrics verification

The financial institution has integrated the Nuance Gatekeeper platform into its own VoiceID service to process calls more quickly at its contact center. Nuance Gatekeeper authenticates users with secure voice biometrics, thereby negating the need for a password or a security question.

The company noted that those kinds of knowledge-based identifiers are vulnerable to cybercriminals, since they can be exposed in a data breach or obtained through social engineering.

Gatekeeper analyses vocal characteristics like pronunciation and pitch to create a unique (and encrypted) voiceprint for each customer. That template can then be used to authenticate the customer the next time they make a call to Bank Australia. The voice authentication utility is an opt-in feature.