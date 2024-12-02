Bank ABC selects Nasdaq BWise for risk, compliance and audit

By implementing the BWise integrated GRC platform, Bank ABC will be able to create management reports and dashboards to capture and monitor risk issues and compliance obligations.

Also, the BWise integrated GRC platform will reduce the costs of compliance and will enable Bank ABC to gain control over their key organizational risks and boost their audit processes.

Rob van Straten, Global Head of Sales and Professional Services at Nasdaq BWise, said the Middle East GRC market is quickly emerging due to the requirements for more transparency and the increasingly regulated business environment, therefore the company welcomes Bank ABC to its community of clients in the Middle East region.

Nasdaq BWise is a provider of Enterprise Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) solutions sharing the same underlying platform.