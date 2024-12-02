Bangladesh heist updates: North Korea might be involved according to Kaspersky Lab

The Russian-based cyber-security company released a 58-page report on Lazarus, a group linked to the heist in Bangladesh and the 2014 attack on Sonys Hollywood studio, which the US government blamed on North Korea.

Among its findings, the report said Lazarus hackers made a direct connection from an IP address in North Korea to a server in Europe that was used to control systems infected by the group, according to Reuters. Still, the North Korean government has denied allegations of hacking made by officials in Washington and South Korea as well as security companies.

Separately in March 2017, US officials also cast suspicion on Pyongyang. An official briefed on the probe told Reuters in Washington that the FBI believed North Korea was responsible.