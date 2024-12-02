B&B Theatres to investigate a 2-year credit card breach

B&B Theatres was made aware of a potential breach by a local banking partner in one of its communities, according to a written statement forwarded by the company’s spokesman Paul Farnsworth to Brian Krebs.

The company mentioned engaging Trustwave, a third party security company, to work with B&B’s internal IT resources to contain the breach and mitigate any further potential penetration. Furthermore, while some malware was identified on the company’s systems that dated back to 2015, the investigation completed by the security company did not conclude that customer data was at risk on all B&B systems for the entirety of the breach.

Nevertheless, according to KrebsOnSecurity, the window of exposure is estimated between April 2015 and April 2017, meaning cyber thieves have likely been siphoning credit and debit card data from B&B Theatres customers for nearly two years.

Merchants that do not have the ability to process transactions from chip-based cards assume full liability for all fraudulent charges on purchases involving chip-enabled cards that were instead merely swiped through a regular mag-stripe reader at the point of purchase, under credit card association rules that went into effect in 2015.

B&B Theatres operates approximately 400 screens across 50 locations in seven states, including Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.