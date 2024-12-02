Banco Sofisa selects Datablink for online banking security

Offering a wide range of online banking services, Banco Sofisa looked to Datablink to ensure only authorized users gain access and that all online transactions remain fraud-free. The bank will offer protection against online threats by arming its customers with a combination of Datablink Device 200 and Datablink Mobile 200 solutions.

Datablink is a global provider of advanced authentication and transaction signing solutions. Banks and enterprises around the globe rely on Datablinks technology to protect millions of online users and transactions every day.