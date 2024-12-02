Banco Promerica El Salvador launches digital accounts with Mobbeel's KYC technology

According to the official press release, Cuenta Inicia is a new 100% digital account, which can be opened with an Android or iOS smartphone through the bank’s mobile banking app. Users can start the account opening process through the app by scanning a valid identity document (DUI for Salvadorans), passport, or a residence card for foreigners residing in the country. Once this process is completed, users must pass through the facial recognition test, where advanced liveness detection technologies are used.

Customers will be able to carry out different transactions: receive deposits, transfers, withdraw cash without the need for plastic with a token at any ATM, make balance and transaction enquiries and make payments for basic services.

Grupo Promerica has been in the regional financial market for 26 years and is made up of 9 banks in Latin America and more than 200 international offices. In this sense, Mobbeel consolidates its position in the industry as a provider of digital identity verification solutions for eKYC processes as well as digital signature and biometric authentication processes.