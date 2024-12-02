Banco Nacional of Costa Rica selects FacePhi facial recognition solution

Starting with Q2 2016, Banco Nacional of Costa Rica clients will be able to access their banking accounts on their mobile devices using their face for authentication. In the second phase of the project, the biometric authentication solution will be integrated into the bank’s online banking services.

FacePhi is listed on the MAB (Spanish Alternative Investment Market) and specializes in developing and marketing facial recognition software for banking, automotive, private security and public sectors.

FacePhi recently announced that Banco del Pacífico in Ecuador signed a three year agreement to use its facial biometrics technology in different channels of the bank to increase client security.