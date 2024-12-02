Banco Nacional de Panamá selects Gemalto for online/mobile banking security

Following the alliance, Banco Nacional de Panamá has deployed Gemaltos Ezio multi-channel authentication solution to secure its growing e-banking and m-banking operations.

Banco Nacional de Panamá contracted Cable & Wireless, Gemaltos business partner in Panamá, to offer multi-channel e-banking security to its entire customer base. Ezio Mobile App is transforming smartphones and tablets into strong authentication devices .Corporate e-banking users are leveraging the Ezio Slim Optical Token1 for secure authentication and transaction signing. Users place the device close to their computer screen to allow the readers optical sensors to register transaction details transmitted through a dynamic on-screen barcode. The Ezio Slim Optical Token will also allow corporate e-banking users to digitally authenticate regulatory filings and ecommerce transactions.

Banco Nacional de Panamá is the countrys largest public bank in number of customers and assets. Gemalto provides personal mobile services, payment security, authenticated cloud access, identity and privacy protection, ticketing and dependable machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.

